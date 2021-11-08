First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

Heartland Votes
Fall is here! Leaves continue to change colors throughout the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Patchy to dense is possible this morning with wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few isolated low 40s is possible.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Light clouds move into the Heartland tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

Partly cloudy skies take over on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday with the passing of a cold front.

Behind the front will be very chilly air.

Afternoon highs by the end of the week into the weekend will be in the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

