Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Did you see a fireball streak across the night sky Monday? If so, you weren’t alone. Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere around 9:30pm Monday.

Dragon’s four main parachutes have deployed pic.twitter.com/2VaDOSu8LF — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 9, 2021

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts and Dragon Endeavour spent 199 days in orbit at the International Space Station. It’s the first U.S. spacecraft to reach that milestone.

Boats with spotlights are seen on the Gulf of Mexico as they approach the @SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour and prepare to recover the Crew-2 astronauts. pic.twitter.com/GTVLCfpasH — NASA (@NASA) November 9, 2021

Watch more from NASA TV>> https://youtu.be/21X5lGlDOfg

