Heartland Votes
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth

By Lindsay Knowles and WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Did you see a fireball streak across the night sky Monday? If so, you weren’t alone. Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere around 9:30pm Monday.

The SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts and Dragon Endeavour spent 199 days in orbit at the International Space Station. It’s the first U.S. spacecraft to reach that milestone.

Watch more from NASA TV>> https://youtu.be/21X5lGlDOfg

