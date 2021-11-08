Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman

Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo.
Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Madrid, MO. (KAIT) - An endangered silver advisory alert was issued for a missing woman in Missouri.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office reported that an incident occurred at 71 Coffee Road in New Madrid.

Ernestine Russell, 72, was at her residence when a neighbor noticed what is believed to be her brother, Lester Russell, and an unknown black female entered the residence and took Ernestine out with them.

They were last seen heading north in possibly a Blue Dodge 4-door truck.

Ernestine has dementia and heart problems, and Ernestine’s legal guardian did not give permission for Lester Russell to take her.

Ernestine is 5′2″, weighs 180 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes, a tattoo on the left side of her neck, and was last seen wearing a burgundy housecoat.

Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo.
Police are looking for Ernestine Russell, 72, of New Madrid, Mo.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

If you have any information, call the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 748-2516.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
Dunks, and 3 pointers are usually made on NBA courts... but a heartland man is turning the...
Heartland man performs National Anthem at NBA game
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel
During a previous investigation, detectives determined that Myers had stolen mail matter from a...
Man pleads guilty to Wanton Endangerment

Latest News

Local Christmas tree shop owner say it may be harder to find a tree this year.
Christmas tree shortage
An SIU student is one of the eight people who died at the Astroworld music festival in Texas.
SIU student among eight killed at Houston Music Festival
The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center kicked off a week long Veterans Day Celebration event...
Ste. Genevieve museum and private collection
Folks who live in the City of St. Mary are making progress towards cleaning up and repairing...
St. Mary cleanup and repair continues