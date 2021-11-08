Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8.

A summary of the cases includes:

Saline County

  • Female - one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, one in their 50s and one in their 60s

White County

  • Female - one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s
  • Male - two in their 20s and one in their 50s

As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 4,684 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,080 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 882 positive cases, including nine deaths.

