Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8.

A summary of the cases includes:

Saline County

Female - one in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s

Male - one under the age of 5, one in their 50s and one in their 60s

White County

Female - one in their 20s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s

Male - two in their 20s and one in their 50s

As of Monday, Saline County has had a total of 4,684 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,080 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 882 positive cases, including nine deaths.

