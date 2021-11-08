COVID-19 and the holidays in southern Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Health officials are warning us to continue to take precautions against COVID-19 during the holiday season.

Right now, some health departments in southern Illinois say COVID-19 case numbers are trending downward.

“Lately, we’ve seen a good decrease in the amount of COVID-19 cases we have across the Southern Seven,” said Southern Seven Community Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder.

Ryder said that’s also been a trend across Illinois, until this week where cases are rising a little.

But Ryder said that low case count could be good news heading into the holidays.

“Our hope is, right now, that we’re not beginning to see the start of another wave as we head into the holiday season,” said Ryder.

In Jackson County, the health administrator said his office is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 numbers, but now is not the time to put your guard down.

“We also need to remember, learn our lessons from this summer when transmission was low in June and then began, began to escalate in July. We need to remember that you remove all the precautions and then potentially worse outcomes might happen,” said Public Health Administrator Bart Hagston.

Hagston said they are seeing an uptick in people wanting booster shots.

“Our appointments here at Jackson County Health Department are filled up for the next two weeks and, pretty much, it’s Moderna booster shots,” said Hagston.

For children in the 5 to 11 range, Jackson County began administering vaccines last week.

Hagston said this upcoming weekend, the county’s health department will be holding a clinic for 5 to 11 year olds. He said that event is already full.

“We’re working on some special focused clinics to help address the need for Moderna boosters and for Pfizer for kids, so that we can help serve all that need those shots in Jackson County,” said Hagston.

In the Southern Seven region, they are beginning those later this week, but Ryder wants everyone to be safe for the upcoming months.

“We’re just really hoping that people can make sure that their families are happy and healthy for the holiday season; and we can really not have an increase in COVID as we go into the holidays,” said Ryder.

According to Hagston, Jackson County is planning to hold more booster clinics in the next few weeks at off-site locations.

