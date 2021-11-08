Clear and Nice Start To The Week!

Temperatures in the mid/upper 30s with a few isolated low 40s this morning. Mostly clear skies and calm wind will lead to some patchy or dense fog to develop. It will be a nice start to the week with sunny skies and temperatures quickly warming back into the low 70s for highs today with light winds out of the south southwest.

Tonight, light clouds will move in with temperatures in the lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies take over on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid/upper 60s.

Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday with the passing of a cold front. Behind this front will be very chilly air by the end of the week and into the weekend.

-Lisa

