Christmas tree shortage affects local Christmas tree sellers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year... but local Christmas tree shop owners say this year it may be harder to deck your halls.

“Its been crazy,” Joannie Smith, owner of the Yule Log Cabin said.

Smith said customers are already on the hunt for Christmas trees, but she’s not sure if there will be enough to last until December.

“The demand is up because people are going back to nature. So those things put together make Christmas trees to be a shortage for the next couple of years,” Smith said.

She also said many Christmas tree farms closed during the 2008 recession. Since trees take years to grow, it’s trickled down to her own supply.

However, she explained her clientele has jumped almost 40% this year because trees are going out quicker than they’re coming in.

“Right now, about 60% of the trees are already reserved. The big trees, the ones over 8 feet are the ones that are going to be extremely difficult to find,” Smith said.

Steve Meier, owner of the Meier Horse Shoe Pines, also expects more customers this holiday season.

“Last year we had a surge of young families coming out and trying to have an experience if having the real Christmas once again, instead of the artificial tree. We anticipate that to happen again,” Meier said.

The Meier Horse Shoe Pine grows and sells their own trees, but they expect bigger crowds this year and that can make the selection a bit smaller.

“A person who grows their own tree will know approximately how many they want to have prepared for each year. This year we’re hoping to have close to 1,500 trees available,” Meier said.

Smith plans to have reefs and other decorations available, but she suggests folks purchase their tree sooner than later.

“I suspect thanksgiving weekend, that’ll be it,” Smith said.

Smith said she expects to receive her shipment of tree by November 16. Meier said they will begin selling the weekend after Thanksgiving.

You can call the Yule Log Cabin and Meier Horse Show Pines for more information on Christmas tree availability.

