Veteran’s Day event in Grand Tower

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Veteran’s Day celebration kicked off in Grand Tower on Saturday.

It started with a parade that drove down several streets in the community.

The event then continued at the United Methodist Church where they celebrated their veterans with music, food, door prizes and more.

People we talked with said it’s important to honor the veterans.

“I think it’s very important to honor your veterans, to do things within the community like this. I think it helps build the community and keep it strong,” Jennifer Glodo said. “So I absolutely love seeing everybody out today.”

Veterans we talked with said they are grateful for the recognition.

“It means everything in the world to me and all the other veterans,” veteran Montie Mezo said. “You know a lot of people nowadays, they are almost forgetting what the veterans have done for this country.”

This is their third year for the event.

