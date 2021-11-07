Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Veteran’s Day event in Grand Tower

A parade rolls through Grand Tower as part of a veteran's day event.
A parade rolls through Grand Tower as part of a veteran's day event.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Veteran’s Day celebration kicked off in Grand Tower on Saturday.

It started with a parade that drove down several streets in the community.

The event then continued at the United Methodist Church where they celebrated their veterans with music, food, door prizes and more.

People we talked with said it’s important to honor the veterans.

“I think it’s very important to honor your veterans, to do things within the community like this. I think it helps build the community and keep it strong,” Jennifer Glodo said. “So I absolutely love seeing everybody out today.”

Veterans we talked with said they are grateful for the recognition.

“It means everything in the world to me and all the other veterans,” veteran Montie Mezo said. “You know a lot of people nowadays, they are almost forgetting what the veterans have done for this country.”

This is their third year for the event.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business
Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 5.
Heartland Football Friday 11/5
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
FBI investigation leads to arrests in Arkansas, Missouri in transnational child exploitation case
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
7th person arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah

Latest News

Two individuals buy an item at the craft show as part of the 2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy...
2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy event benefits Stars and Stripes Museum
City of Marion moving it's City Hall Location to the old First Southern Bank building.
City of Marion in process of moving City Hall location
Two poplar bluff men who are both passionate about music and skate boarding are bringing a live...
Poplar Bluff skating rink
Two owners with a passion for music and skate boarding decided to combine their ideas and open...
Indoor skate park to open in downtown Poplar Bluff, Mo.