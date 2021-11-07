Heartland Votes
KY 135 blocked due to truck crash near Crittenden Co.

KY 135 is blocked by a grain truck crash near the 11.5 mile marker in Crittenden County.
KY 135 is blocked by a grain truck crash near the 11.5 mile marker in Crittenden County.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 135 is blocked by a grain truck crash near the 11.5 mile marker in Crittenden County.

The SEMI crash is about 2 miles west of the KY 91 intersection and immediately west of the one lane bridge over Hurricane Creek.

It is between KY 1668/Crittenden Springs Rd and KY 91.

The estimated duration before the crash clears is 3 hours.

The most practical detour for this location is via KY1668/Crittenden Springs Road, U.S 60 and KY 91.

For more updates and information from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, click here.

