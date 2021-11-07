First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Dry, pleasant weather is set to continue for a few more days as high pressure at the surface and aloft remains in the area. By mid-week changes will develop as an upper trough pushes a cold front into the region. After another chilly and even frosty start, today will be sunny and mild, with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be light and southerly. Clear skies again overnight, with lows in the 30s, before highs approach 70° on Monday afternoon!

By Tuesday and Wednesday our upper high will be pushing off to the east, so winds aloft will become southwesterly. It will remain mild, but with more clouds and stronger southwest breezes. It should stay dry until Wednesday night into Thursday, when rain showers will become more likely with a Pacific cold front. This will also put an end to our mild weather (at least for a few days) as it gets quite a bit cooler. Right now it looks like next weekend will be dry but breezy and chilly with lows near freezing and highs only near 50°.

