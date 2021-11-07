Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Nice start to the work week.....but changes on the horizon....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST
We’re in for 2 or 3 more mild fall days before a cold front brings chilly weather back by the end of the week.   In the short term,  tonight will be clear, calm and chilly again with daybreak lows in the 30s.  Most areas should stay a bit above freezing, but some low-lying areas could once again have some scattered frost as dry conditions will allow temps to fall below model forecast numbers.  But Monday will be a beautiful day, with mainly clear skies,  light southerly winds, and afternoon highs near 70.

Southwest flow will bring slowly increasing dew points and a bit more wind Tuesday and Wednesday, but it should stay mild and dry with just scattered clouds.  By Wednesday night into Thursday, however, a cold front will push through with some moderate rain and cooler air.   It’s looking like the best chance of rain will be Thursday morning.   Chilly and dry conditions will then develop from late Thursday through next weekend.

