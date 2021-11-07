Heartland Votes
City of Herrin to hold Thanksgiving Dinner

This will be the 32nd year that the city holds this dinner.
This will be the 32nd year that the city holds this dinner.((Source: KFVS))
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Herrin announced the return of the Annual Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner.

The dinner will be held on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herrin Civic Center.

This will be the 32nd year that the community comes together to celebrate this tradition.

To maintain COVID-19 safety standards, there will be no indoor dining this year.

Instead, meals will be delivered straight to cars in the parking lot behind the Civic Center.

Home deliveries may also be scheduled to Herrin and Energy by calling the Herrin City Clerk’s office at (618) 942-3175.

Calls must be made by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for a delivery reservation.

If you would like to volunteer at the Civic Center or provide meal deliveries, contact Ryan Farley at (618)-889-3437 for the volunteer opportunities at the Civic Center.

You may also call Jane Gillespie to secure a delivery driver spot at (618)-925-0082.

