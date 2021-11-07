Heartland Votes
2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy event benefits Stars and Stripes Museum

Two individuals buy an item at the craft show as part of the 2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the 2nd Annual Spirit of Democracy Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction today.

The event was held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau where they also had more than 40 vendors on hand to sell items for gifts for the holidays, birthdays or for any occasion.

The craft show and dinner event is celebrating 160 years of the printing of the Stars and Stripes located in Bloomfield.

Stars and Stripes Administrator Laura Dumey says she appreciates all the vendors and people that bought spots at the craft show and benefit dinner.

“All the people that bought spots for the craft show, the proceeds go to the museum to help us carry on, keep our doors open 5 days a week,” Stars and Stripes Administer Laura Dumey said. “We are a pretty unique museum. It’s all around the Stars and Stripes, which is our nation’s military newspaper.”

Jeff Pind has been collecting war items such as pictures, gear and other memorabilia for more than 20 years now. He offered his collection for the event today and speaks about how important the Stars and Stripes is for the public.

“They have done so much for our servicemen for years and it just kind of worked out where some of my collection goes along with their collection and what they’re trying to do. It’s all about bringing education to our youth,” Jeff Pind said.

The Keynote Speaker for the event is Medal of Honor Recipient James Doc McCloughan.

The master of ceremony is Major General Cassie Strom, Introductory Speaker is Representative Wayne Wallingford with the Guest Speaker being Terry Leonard.

