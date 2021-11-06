Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
7th person arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary
Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
The newest member of the Marion Police Department won't come with a flashlight and gun, but 4...
Marion Police Department plans to bring in therapy K9
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19