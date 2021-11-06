Marion Police Department plans to bring in therapy K9

MARION, IL. (KFVS) -The newest member of the Marion Police Department won’t come with a flashlight and gun, but 4 legs and a tail.

“Hopefully this will comfort them, calm them down, and give them a better quality of life,” Marion Police Chief David Fitts said.

He tells me his department is adding a therapy K-9 as a new addition to their team.

“Military veterans going through PTSD situations, this will be a help. Domestic violence situations especially when children are involved that can be tremendous to help calm those kids down,” Fitts said.

This dog will get its own unit with tinted windows like the other K-9s, with the help of Vaughn Master Works owner, Brandon Vaughn.

“I was immediately on board. I knew that was going to be a cost for the department,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said he tinted almost every car at the police station, but this one will be free of charge.

“I know the effect of having a dog around you can have. It keeps me in my sanity each day,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn brings his dog Chico to work every day.

He said his dog helps to keep him calm, and he wants others in traumatic situations to get a glimpse of what he gets everyday.

“If I’m having a frustrating day, I’ll pick him up, love on him, take him outside to walk for a minute. Helps me kind of relax and get my composure back together as well,” Vaughn said.

Fitts said he expects the dog to arrive at the station in the begging of the new year.

“It’s just for people to play with, to pet, to touch, and it is hopefully to make people feel better, make them calm in tense situations,” Fitts said.

Fitts said they are accepting donations from those wanting to help with therapy K-9.

