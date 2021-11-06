Heartland Votes
Man pleads guilty to Wanton Endangerment

During a previous investigation, detectives determined that Myers had stolen mail matter from a neighbor's mailbox.
During a previous investigation, detectives determined that Myers had stolen mail matter from a neighbor’s mailbox.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has pleaded guilty to Wanton Endangerment on Friday, November 5.

An individual is guilty of Wanton Endangerment in the first degree when they deliberately engage in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another individual.

On Nov. 3, 2017, detectives and deputies went to a residence on North Concord in the Lone Oak area, in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant that was issued for Thomas Myers.

During a previous investigation, detectives determined that Myers had stolen mail from a neighbor’s mailbox.

Chief Deputy Ryan Norman, at the time a detective sergeant, located Myers hiding under a basement staircase.

When Norman told Myers to come out from behind the staircase, Myers had a firearm in his hand.

After Myers was told to drop the firearm numerous times, he began to raise the firearm towards Norman.

Norman fired his pistol, striking Myers multiple times.

Deputies immediately began life saving care as other emergency responders began arriving.

Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team responded to the residence and conducted an investigation.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Thomas Myers pled guilty to:

  • Two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer
  • One count of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Myers is scheduled for sentencing on January 21, 2022 in McCracken County Circuit Court.

