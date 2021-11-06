First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Dry, pleasant pattern set to continue for a few more days….as high pressure at the surface and aloft keeps it mainly clear along with gradually warming temps. With dry air and calm winds, tonight will be cold and potentially frosty again, with daybreak lows right around 32. But highs tomorrow should make it into the mid 60s….and close to 70 by Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain mild but with gradually increasing moisture and southwest breezes.

Dew points begin to increase by mid-week next week, bringing more clouds….and winds will get a bit stronger as well. Rain chances ramp up Wednesday night into Thursday as a Pacific cold front moves across the region. Behind this system, we’ll get into a much cooler and breezier pattern for the end of next week and next weekend, with northwest winds and below-average temps again.

