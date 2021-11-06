First Alert: clear skies with highs near 60

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a very nice early November weekend, as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the region.

Brian Alworth said a deep low pressure area off the southeastern coast will help us out by blocking the quiet pattern over our area for a few days.

After a quiet, frosty morning, highs this afternoon will be close to 60.

Sunday will remain clear, with highs in the mid 60s and by Monday afternoon we should be close to 70 for official highs.

After that, an approaching upper trough will gradually bring us more wind, more clouds and a slow cooling trend.

High temps look to peak about Monday and Tuesday right around 70.

By Wednesday we’ll have enough clouds and an increasing breeze that it will be a bit cooler and a cold front will bring our next good chance of rain next Thursday.

Behind that front, it will be dry but breezy and cooler again for the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.