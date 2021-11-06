Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: clear skies with highs near 60

By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a very nice early November weekend, as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the region. 

Brian Alworth said a deep low pressure area off the southeastern coast will help us out by blocking the quiet pattern over our area for a few days.  

After a quiet, frosty morning,  highs this afternoon will be close to 60. 

Sunday will remain clear, with highs in the mid 60s and by Monday afternoon we should be close to 70 for official highs.  

After that, an approaching upper trough will gradually bring us more wind, more clouds and a slow cooling trend.

High temps look to peak about Monday and Tuesday right around 70. 

By Wednesday we’ll have enough clouds and an increasing breeze that it will be a bit cooler and a cold front will bring our next good chance of rain next Thursday.  

Behind that front, it will be dry but breezy and cooler again for the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
FBI investigation leads to arrests in Arkansas, Missouri in transnational child exploitation case
Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 5.
Heartland Football Friday 11/5
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary
Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the...
Here’s a list of major retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A great weekend in store for the Heartland.
Brian Alworth says clear skies overnight will allow temps to drop into the upper 20s and low...
First Alert: Frost possible again overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast