Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to ramp mechanical issue

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to a mechanical issue with one of the barge landing ramps.

Captain Jeremy Newsom indicated that certain parts to repair the ramp control mechanism are not likely to be delivered until Monday at the earliest, and the necessary repairs could take several hours to complete.

That means the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely remain out of service through Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by clicking here. 

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
7th person arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary
Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about the popular vehicle service contracts...
The Better Business Bureau warns consumers
City of Marion moving it's City Hall Location to the old First Southern Bank building.
City of Marion in process of moving City Hall location
Two poplar bluff men who are both passionate about music and skate boarding are bringing a live...
Poplar Bluff skating rink
A Heartland cross country runner is beating the odds and competing for a state championship.
Cross country runner beats odds