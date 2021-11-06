Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to ramp mechanical issue

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has halted service due to a mechanical issue with one of the barge landing ramps.

Captain Jeremy Newsom indicated that certain parts to repair the ramp control mechanism are not likely to be delivered until Monday at the earliest, and the necessary repairs could take several hours to complete.

That means the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely remain out of service through Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by clicking here.

