MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois kicked off its Kettle Campaign on Friday, November 5.

They celebrated the 25th Anniversary of the Red Kettle Campaign at the Square in Marion.

The event highlighted several businesses with a Kettle Crawl.

It continues on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Mark your calendars because you don't want to miss the first ever Salvation Army Kettle Crawl happening Friday November... Posted by The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois on Friday, October 29, 2021

