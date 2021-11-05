Rudolph, Frosty and more return to KFVS this holiday season
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Celebrate the 2021 holiday season with a lineup of festive original programming.
Enjoy the long-standing seasonal family traditions with animated friends Rudolph, Frosty, Robbie and Santa Claus.
New CBS Originals include two movies; concert specials featuring Adele, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; the Kennedy Center Honors; and live New Year’s Eve bash in Nashville.
The full holiday schedule includes:
Sunday, Nov. 14
- Adele One Night Only - 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
- Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
- Frosty the Snowman - 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Frosty Returns - 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
- Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire - 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe - 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Story of Santa Claus - 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
- One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
- The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove - 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Frosty the Snowman - 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
- A Christmas Proposal - 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
- Christmas Takes Flight - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- The Prices is Right at Night - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
- A Holly Dolly Christmas - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler - 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
You can find more holiday programming here.
