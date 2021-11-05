Rudolph, Frosty and more return to KFVS this holiday season

(KFVS) - Celebrate the 2021 holiday season with a lineup of festive original programming.

Enjoy the long-standing seasonal family traditions with animated friends Rudolph, Frosty, Robbie and Santa Claus.

New CBS Originals include two movies; concert specials featuring Adele, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; the Kennedy Center Honors; and live New Year’s Eve bash in Nashville.

The full holiday schedule includes:

Sunday, Nov. 14

Adele One Night Only - 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Frosty the Snowman - 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Frosty Returns - 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire - 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe - 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Story of Santa Claus - 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove - 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman - 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

A Christmas Proposal - 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Christmas Takes Flight - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

The Prices is Right at Night - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

A Holly Dolly Christmas - 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler - 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

