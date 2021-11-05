Resource center to open in St. Mary, Mo. for tornado victims

ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - A multi-agency resource center will open in St. Mary for those impacted by the October 24 tornadoes.

The center is a “one-stop shop” for those looking for help.

It will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 500 Mulberry Street, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 8.

The American Red Cross is partnering with other local disaster assistance organizations to open the center.

Representatives from government, nonprofit and religiously-affiliated relief organizations may also be there to help.

Those applying for assistance are reminded to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies. Childcare will be available.

Organizers say face masks will be required at each MARC. Free masks will be available.

Anyone affected in the area by the tornadoes may use the St. Mary MARC for Red Cross assistance. They do not need to be residents of St. Mary.

If you cannot attend, you can call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to redcross.org for more information.

Two other multi-agency resource centers in Fredericktown and Farmington provided assistance to 330 people whose homes were destroyed or damaged.

Following the Oct. 24 tornadoes, the Red Cross said its disaster assessment teams assessed damage to homes and distributed emergency supplies to St. Mary, Farmington, Fredericktown, Coffman and Perry County in Mo. and Chester, Ill.

They said emergency supplies consist of items such as rakes, gloves, trash bags and other items to help with clean up. No shelters were requested by the county emergency management.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.