Murphysboro man accused of stabbing another man in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man is accused of stabbing another man early on Friday morning, November 5.

Commadore D. Jackson, 30, of Murphysboro, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery.

At around 1:15 a.m., Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue to a report of a stabbing. They found a man with multiple, non-life threatening stab wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Officers later identified the suspect as Jackson. They said he had fled the scene before they arrived.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a “mutually agreed upon fight.”

Jackson was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

