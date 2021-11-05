Heartland Votes
More than 17K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. over past week

Illinois' COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, November 5.
Illinois' COVID-19 community transmission map, as of Friday, November 5.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 17,462 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths, since the last report on Friday, October 29.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,712,986 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25,948 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,257 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 29 through November 4 is 2.5 percent.

A total of 15,911,477 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

According to IDPH, the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,670 doses.

Since reporting on Friday, Oct. 29, 368,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Sixty-six percent of Illinois’ total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, November 3, IDPH adopted CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 years to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

