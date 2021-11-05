Meadow Heights cross country runner heads to the state meet

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland high school cross country runner has beat the odds of long-standing injuries and is headed to the state championship.

A sophomore at Meadow Heights, Wyatt Palmer has dreams of bringing home a medal at this weekend’s meet.

“If you want to shave time to go places, you have to put in the work to do it.”

That’s words to live by from Meadow Heights cross country runner Wyatt Palmer, who is making the team of five’s only appearance in the state meet.

“It’s a team thing, but it’s not a team thing, it’s personal,” he said.

For Wyatt, the journey was personal because for the past two years injuries have put a damper on his performance.

“I was hurting about two years ago, last year I was still hurting. This year I haven’t felt that much pain, so I’ve just been pushing through and getting better. And now I’m heading to state,” he said.

Head Coach Dan Bollinger said Wyatt has always been a special athlete who’s determination has finally paid off.

“He wanted it last year and just didn’t make it happen and he wrote down his goal this year to go to the state championships and made it happen,” Bollinger said. “Just want to teach him how important it is to write down those goals and accomplish them.”

And Wyatt has done that, as he gets the support of the community, classmates and members of his team, as he heads to the state championship meet to race 3.1 miles against the best in Missouri.

“They’re cheering me on for being there and not being there. Are being supportive and they are going to be happy for what I get,” Palmer said.

The Missouri State High School Class 1 Cross Country Championship race takes place Saturday, November 6 at 9 a.m. in Columbia.

