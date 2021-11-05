Heartland Votes
Man pleads guilty in 2017 officer-involved shooting in McCracken Co.

A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2017 officer-involved shooting.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2017 officer-involved shooting.

On Friday, November 5, Thomas Myers pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton endangerment first degree police officer and one count of wanton endangerment first degree.

He is scheduled for sentencing on January 21, 2022 in McCracken County Circuit Court

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on November 3, 2017, they responded to a home on North Concord, in the Lone Oak area, to serve an arrest warrant for Myers.

In a previous investigation, detectives determined Myers had stolen mail from a neighbor’s mailbox.

A detective found Myers hiding under a basement staircase. When he told Myers to come out, Myers had a gun in his hand.

According to the sheriff’s department, after Myers was told to drop the gun numerous times, he started to raise the gun toward the detective. The detective fired his pistol, hitting Myers multiple times.

Officers immediately began life-saving care on Myers as other emergency responders arrived.

McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden requested Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team investigate.

They presented the evidence to a McCracken County Grand Jury on May 25, 2018.

