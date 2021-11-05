Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
7th person arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Rich Roark speaks with a customer about resourcing hunting ammunition.
Ammunition shortage effect on Heartland business

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Thea Brooks stands in front of a mural of her slain nephew, Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick Ga.,...
Attorneys present jurors with dueling portraits of Arbery
Two owners with a passion for music and skate boarding decided to combine their ideas and open...
Indoor skate park to open in downtown Poplar Bluff, Mo.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat