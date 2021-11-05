Humane Society of Southeast Mo. to host annual gourmet food, dessert auction

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Gourmet Food and Dessert Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be Sunday, November 14.

It will be held at the Montgomery Bank Conference and Training Center at 526 West Main in Jackson.

The event will feature entertainment by professional fiddler, Steve Shaffner.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will start at 1 p.m. The live auction will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event support daily operational needs for the humane society.

You can register for the event online. It’s not required, but is preferred.

