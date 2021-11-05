A great weekend in store for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a cool but sunny day across the area with temperatures remaining below average. For this evening we will see clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper 30s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

For your weekend we look to enjoy sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. For your Saturday we will see highs reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday night will be chilly but not as cold as we have been seeing. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday looks to be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s.

