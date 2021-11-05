Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts 4th annual Cram the Cruiser

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The 4th annual Cram the Cruiser is collecting food, cleaning supplies and food throughout the month of November.

A Graves County Sheriff’s Office cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General locations on the following days and will be unlocked during the store’s business hours:

November 1-2 - 212 SR 131 (just north of KY 58 East)

November 3-4 - 3465 SR 303 (near KY 303 and KY 1890)

November 5-6 - Lynnville

November 7-8 - Water Valley

November 9-10 - Wingo

November 11-12 - 920 Paducah Road (next to Dairy Queen)

November 13-14 - Cuba Road and Farthing Street

November 15-16 - 1515 West Broadway

November 17-18 - 3854 SR 45 North (US 45 and Hunt Road)

November 19-20 - KY 408 and U.S. 45 North

November 21-22 - Fancy Farm

November 26-27 - Farmington

November 28-29 - Symsonia

New and unopened non-perishable food items (canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers), cleaning products, paper products and toys can be dropped off in the cruiser.

Deputies will deliver the items to those in need.

The non-perishable food will go to Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, cleaning supplies and paper products for the Mayfield Lighthouse and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.