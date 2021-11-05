Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, November 8.

The briefing will be at 3 p.m. at the Capitol.

He will discuss coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 1,421 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths on Friday, November 5.

The current positivity rate is 5.19 percent

As of Friday, 726 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 219 were on ventilators and 128 were on a ventilator.

