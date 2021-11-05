Future Farmers Friday: Saxony Lutheran FFA student prepares for farming career

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Farming is a big time commitment, but one Heartland high schooler is prepared, thanks to his time spent in FFA.

“Since I was young, I rode along with my grandpa on the farm and I’ve just had an interest in it ever since,” Cory Word said.

Farming runs in Cory Word’s family and he wants to continue that tradition.

“I have an older brother who helps on the farm too,” Word said.

Word spends hours on the farm daily, even after school.

“Probably three to four every night and then all weekend,” he said.

His favorite part is row crop farming.

“I like driving the equipment, driving combine,” he said.

He spends a lot of time working on projects outside of the classroom.

“I have pigs, anywhere from 70 to 80 head a year that I sell to local people that can be butchered locally, I have a forage, make a lot of hay and some cattle,” he said.

At school he spends his time working on other projects with his classmates.

He’s the president of his chapter at Saxony Lutheran High School.

“We got asked to build this shed last year,” he said.

That took about two months to complete.

Right now, he’s preparing for his next district competition in the spring to hopefully win more awards.

“Last year, I was on ag mechanics team, which we did pretty good on. We got third in state,” he said.

He’s already accomplished a lot this semester.

“Our team got first at districts in grasslands and I was the highest scoring individual,” he said.

Now, he’s shifting his focus for the spring competition.

“I’ll probably look at livestock judging,” he said.

He plans to take what he’s learned through his four years in FFA to use in his career.

“I’m planning on going to a tech school for diesel mechanics and then getting a job and still helping out on the farm,” he said.

Word’s final FFA competition is in March and if he places well, he could move on to compete at the state level.

