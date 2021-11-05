Friday Morning: Cold and Frosty!

Subfreezing temperatures will spread over the Heartland again this morning. It will be a frosty start as well on grassy surfaces and windshields. Isolated areas could see patchy to dense fog again that could freeze on surfaces. Past the cold morning, sunny skies will heat temperatures up quickly today. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still cooler than normal for this time of year. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning. Frost will also be possible starting off the weekend.

The weekend is looking fantastic with sunny skies and temperatures getting back into the low and mid 60s. We will continue to see a warming trend heading into next week with the upper 60s/low 70s.

A system will move in during the middle and end of next week that will bring us our next chance of rain in the forecast.

-Lisa

