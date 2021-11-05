Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Friday Morning: Cold and Frosty!

Sunshine and slightly warmer this afternoon....
It is feeling and looking more like fall in the Heartland!
It is feeling and looking more like fall in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Subfreezing temperatures will spread over the Heartland again this morning. It will be a frosty start as well on grassy surfaces and windshields. Isolated areas could see patchy to dense fog again that could freeze on surfaces. Past the cold morning, sunny skies will heat temperatures up quickly today. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still cooler than normal for this time of year. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning. Frost will also be possible starting off the weekend.

The weekend is looking fantastic with sunny skies and temperatures getting back into the low and mid 60s. We will continue to see a warming trend heading into next week with the upper 60s/low 70s.

A system will move in during the middle and end of next week that will bring us our next chance of rain in the forecast.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cold night ahead for the Heartland
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 11/4
First Alert 10 p.m. forecast on 11/4
First Alert 6 p.m. forecast on 11/04
First Alert 6 p.m. forecast on 11/04
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. for 11/4.
First Alert 5pm forecast for 11/4