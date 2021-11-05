First Alert Friday Forecast

After another cold and frosty morning, a noticeable warming trend starts today. As a narrow upper ridge gradually develops over the region, we’ll stay mainly clear and dry, but with temps warming up a few degrees each day (and night). It will still be chilly and perhaps even a bit frosty tonight…..but temps will transition from below to above average as we go through the weekend into early next week.

Daytime temps look to peak early next week, before the weather becomes cooler and more active by mid-week. By Wednesday we’ll have more clouds and an increasing southwesterly wind….but rain chances begin to increase by Thursday and Friday as a pair of cold fronts move through the region. Behind these fronts, the following weekend is looking dry but quite a bit cooler again.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.