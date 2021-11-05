First Alert: Another cold, frosty, foggy morning

(KFVS) - It’s another cold, frosty and foggy start to the day in the Heartland.

Isolated areas could see patchy to dense fog that could freeze on surfaces.

Frost also formed overnight, so an ice scraper might be needed to clear vehicle windshields and windows.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunny skies will help warm up temperatures this afternoon.

It will also be slightly warmer today, but still cooler than normal for this time of year.

Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Clear skies overnight will allow temps to drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.

Frost again will be possible.

The weekend is looking warmer with sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

The warming trend will continue into next week.

Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next chance for rain will be toward the middle and end of next week.

