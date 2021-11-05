‘Fall for Success’ community resource fair to be held in Sikeston
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Job Center will host a Fall for Success community resource fair on Wednesday, November 10.
It will be at the Clinton Community Building at 501 Campanella Drive in Sikeston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fair will include resources such as free phones, SNAP applications, head start applications, transportation, child care, housing and energy assistance.
