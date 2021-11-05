Heartland Votes
Advertisement

‘Fall for Success’ community resource fair to be held in Sikeston

The resource fair will be in Sikeston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The resource fair will be in Sikeston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Job Center will host a Fall for Success community resource fair on Wednesday, November 10.

It will be at the Clinton Community Building at 501 Campanella Drive in Sikeston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will include resources such as free phones, SNAP applications, head start applications, transportation, child care, housing and energy assistance.

Join us on November 10th, 2021 for a day filled with resources, food, and fun for the ENTIRE family. Check the flyer...

Posted by Missouri Job Center- Sikeston on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
From left: Shane Anthony Lee Shafer and Amber Dawn Chasten were charged in connection with a...
2 arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. burglary
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The tornado that moved through St. Mary on Sunday night was so powerful it lifted car onto the...
Resource center to open in St. Mary, Mo. for tornado victims
Proceeds from the event support daily operational needs for the humane society.
Humane Society of Southeast Mo. to host annual gourmet food, dessert auction
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects