City of Marion in process of moving City Hall location

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -The city of Marion is making progress in relocating its city hall.

Renovations are underway at the new location just across the city’s downtown square.

City hall will be moving to the old First Southern Bank which sits on the north end of the square.

According to a city spokesperson, the building is from sometime around 1904-1905.

The Current city Hall sits on the east side of the square. That has been the location since August of 1993.

The City tells me this Renovation project is estimated to cost around 4 million dollars.

“When the bank, first southern bank approached the city about this possibility of course we were eager to jump on the opportunity,” said City of Marion Chief of Staff Cody Moake.

Moake says city employees and him are excited about the new location of City Hall.

The offices in the new city hall will be more centralized for customers.

“Walk in the front door you’ll be able to access the city clerk, water department, building and codes services everything right here on one level,” said Moake.

On the second floor, that will be home to the Mayor, City Attorney, Chief of Staff offices. Council chambers and a conference room will be included on the second floor.

The council chambers are expected to seat 55 people.

The city is using existing funds to finance the relocation of city hall.

“We took out a mortgage to pay for the renovations of this building. And obviously looking at the budget we found some access funds that were available within the budget already to pay for this with some other projects we had coming off the books,” said Moake.

The city will use each of the three levels in the First Southern Bank building.

First Southern Bank will still operate a small lobby and drive thru in the building. They will be leasing the space from the city.

As for the old City Hall, those plans are still up in the air.

“We’ve been approached by a couple of different groups wanting to different things there. I would anticipate at some point in the near future we will take proposals for that building,” said Moake.

The new city hall building is more than 100 years old. Moake tells me, the city will try and honor the history of the building.

“Hopefully we’ll have a couple pieces to pay homage to the last 100 years of the use of this building,” said Moake.

The renovations should be completed by October of 2022 if everything goes accordingly and there are no delays.

