Heartland Votes
Carbondale Warming Center receives Holiday Giving donation from Ameren Illinois

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois has selected the Carbondale Warming Center (CWC) as one of the recipients of their Holiday Giving campaign.

The CWC was chosen based on their work in the community. 

Last year, the CWC was the beneficiary of some excess funds from the Spirit of Christmas and used those funds to purchase holiday gifts for the guests staying at the CWC.

“The CWC staff was moved last year by the experience of asking our guests what they wanted for Christmas, it turned into a poignant time, as many of our guests could not recall the last time, they were asked what they wanted,” said Executive Director of the Carbondale Warming Center, Carmalita Cahill. 

Tina Gibbs, community relations executive for Ameren Illinois said she felt that the CWC is doing great things for the Carbondale community and wanted to offer a donation to help out.

Tina Gibbs and Carmalita Cahill will be present at the CWC at 608 E. College St, on November 8, 2021 at 2 p.m., along with CWC board members.

