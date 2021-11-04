Heartland Votes
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021

Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
By Heartland News
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT
(KFVS) - Check out some Veterans Day events in the Heartland this year.

Missouri

Sikeston County

A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held in Sikeston on November 11 at 9:15 a.m. at the Sikeston Field House.

Ste. Genevieve County

The Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center will hold a Veterans Day Celebration the week of Nov. 7-14. The opening ceremony will be Sunday, Nov. 7 at noon at the Museum Learning Center. You can buy tickets here.

Kentucky

Ballard County

Ballard County Schools will hold its annual Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:15 p.m. in the gym. Nathan Myers, a graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy and Ballard Memorial High School, will speak during the program.

Tennessee

Weakley County

UT Martin will honor veterans and military personnel during Veterans Week Nov. 8-12, as well as during the UT Martin football game on Saturday, Nov. 6. On Nov. 8, the 129th Army Band will perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts building. The UT Martin Veterans Services team and ROTC students will travel to W.D. Bill Manning State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to thank veterans for their service. Faculty, staff and students are inviting to join the “veterans walk” through the quad at noon on Nov. 10. Participants are asked to wear patriotic clothing. The walk will begin at the battlefield cross monument outside Paul Meek Library. On Thursday, Nov. 11, a Veterans Day program will be broadcast on the UTM website. This year’s keynote speaker is Assistant Commissioner Patrick Rice of Tennessee Veteran Affairs. The community is invited to a Zoom event on Nov. 12 to hear from local veteran groups. Contact Jason Earley, veteran services coordinator, at jearley3@utm.edu for the link.

