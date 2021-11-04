Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SEMO Food Bank to provide mobile food distributions in November, December

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold holiday mobile food distributions in each of its counties in November and December.

Holiday mobiles will be held in each of the 16 counties in the food bank’s service area. You can check the full schedule here.

Menus may vary, but the distributions will feature food families can use to make a traditional holiday meal with a menu including hams, scalloped or mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, fruit and pie.

“For many of us, food has a prominent place in our holiday celebrations with families,” said Joey Keys, chief executive office of the food bank. “But for people who are already struggling to put food on the table, a holiday meal may be beyond their means. We hope these special mobile pantries bring hope and joy to our hungry neighbors this holiday season.”

Individuals are only allowed to receive food from mobile distributions in their county of residence and are asked to bring a photo ID or official piece of mail, like a utility bill, with their address for verification.

SEMO Food Bank serves about 80,000 people each month.

