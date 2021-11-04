Heartland Votes
Search underway for juvenile escapee in Jackson County

By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A search is underway in Jackson County for an escaped juvenile.

According to the Murphysboro Police Department, a 16-year-old Black male escaped form a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center employee after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse on Wednesday, November 3.

Police said the teen, of Carbondale and previously of De Soto, escaped shortly after 3:30 p.m. from transport personnel in the area of Industrial Park Road and Second Street in Murphysboro.

This is near the intersection of Route 13/127 on the northside of Murphysboro.

The juvenile was still in handcuffs and ankle restraints at the time of the escape.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Murphysboro Police officers and deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the teen.

A Jackson County warrant for escape has also been issued for the boy.

Anyone with information about the escapee is asked to contact their local police or the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.

