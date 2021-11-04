Heartland Votes
Search for missing Branson man resumes this week

By Frances Watson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday is the birthday of a missing Branson man.

This weekend a volunteer group will search for him in Hollister.

David Koenig will turn 27 years old.

He vanished in February, last year.

His last known location was the Peach Tree Inn in Branson nearly two years ago.

New efforts to find him will pick up Saturday in Hollister.

We’re told that’s where investigators believe search teams have the best chance of finding new information on Koenig’s whereabouts. But officers aren’t releasing details as to why.

They want to protect their investigation.

If you’d like to help you can find information by clicking here.

