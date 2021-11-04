Heartland Votes
Rolling road block with short delays on I-24 eastbound at 55 mile marker

Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is slowed near the 55 mile marker where concrete spilled onto...
Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is slowed near the 55 mile marker where concrete spilled onto the road.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is slowed near the 55 mile marker where concrete spilled onto the road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, on Thursday morning, November 4, the tailgate of a dump truck hauling concrete to a nearby worksite popped open at the entrance of the work zone that runs from the 55 to the 65 mile marker. It spilled concrete near the eastbound work zone merge point.

They say traffic is slowed using rolling roadblocks to allow the spilled concrete to be cleared from the road.

According to KYTC, the contractor may rearrange the traffic barrels to move traffic to the shoulder during the cleanup process.

The estimated duration was one hour.

