Piedmont Police officer arrested for sexual abuse, harassment

By Kathy Sweeney
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Piedmont Police officer is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged with sexual abuse and harassment.

The Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed two felony counts against 65-year-old Woodrow Massa on Tuesday, October 26.

According to court documents, Massa is accused of having inappropriate contact with the victim several times last month.

Those records also reference a second woman making a similar claim against Massa dating back to 2015.

Investigators say Massa told them he did not do anything wrong.

Piedmont Police Chief Richard Sanders says Massa has worked for the department for more than 14 years.

The chief had no comment on Massa’s arrest.

Massa is scheduled to be in goes back to court December 6.

