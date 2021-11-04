Heartland Votes
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 5 new cases of COVID-19



By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 4.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years - 2
  • 18-64 years - 1
  • 65 and up - 0

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 26
  • Released from isolation - 4,474
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

