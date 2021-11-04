New Zealand couple digs up what could be world’s largest potato

(CBS) - A husband and wife in New Zealand have dug up what could be the world’s largest potato.

It was a simple day of weeding the garden when Colin Craig-Brown found the potato.

He says, “I got the fork and jabbed into it and hoicked it out of the ground and ‘holy snapping turtle teeth, what’s going on here?’ I was like, ‘What is it?’”

It was so big that it was beyond belief.

“I said to Donna, ‘No, it’s a potato.’ And she went, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Yeah, it is.’”

The portly potato tips the scale at 17.4 pounds, according to Colin’s scale. A weigh-in at a local farm store put it at 17.2 pounds.

Something this large deserves a name. Colin and Donna settled on the name Doug because, you know, they dug it up.

The New Zealand couple is now waiting to see if their super spud breaks the Guinness world record, which currently stands at a 10 pounds.

“If we have it confirmed, there will be a celebration,” Donna says.

Colin says, “Actually, I’m thinking. Since I’m a bit of a hobbyist home brewer, I’m thinking about a special vodka.”

But until then, the titanic tater is living the easy life.

“You know, poor fellow, he doesn’t have arms and legs and that sort of thing, so I made him a little trolley, so we can take him out, give him a bit of sunshine now and then, you know,” Colin says.

Colin says he doesn’t have any secret gardening tips, he just throws down a bunch of cow manure and straw and sees what happens.

