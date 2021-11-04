Marion, Ill. police: Suspect reached into child’s bedroom window, stole property

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect they say reached into a child’s bedroom window and stole property.

According to the Marion Police Department, it happened around 1:20 a.m. on November 1.

Police said surveillance video in the area captured the suspect leaving the home.

On November 01, 2021 at approximately 1:20 a.m., in the 400 block of S. Vicksburg Street, an unknown white male suspect opened and reached into the bedroom window of a juvenile child. The suspect stole property from the bedroom window and fled from the residence. Surveillance video in the area captured the suspect leaving from the residence. Anyone that can provide information on the identity of the suspect please contact the Marion Police Department @ 618-993-2124 Posted by City of Marion IL Police Dept on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Marion Police Department.

