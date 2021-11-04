Marion, Ill. police: Suspect reached into child’s bedroom window, stole property
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect they say reached into a child’s bedroom window and stole property.
According to the Marion Police Department, it happened around 1:20 a.m. on November 1.
Police said surveillance video in the area captured the suspect leaving the home.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Marion Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.