Heartland Votes
Life Hacks with Laura: Perfectly toasting a marshmallow indoors

Here is a hack to allow you to have that perfectly toasted marshmallow indoors.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Are you ever craving a perfectly toasted marshmallow, but you don’t feel like going through the trouble of actually building a bonfire?

All you’ll need is marshmallows, a wooden skewer and a toaster.

Put the marshmallows in the center of the skewer then place the skewer on the toaster. Push the toaster down and wait and watch. Once you see some light smoke, rotate the marshmallows.

After watching them closely and rotating them often, you have perfectly toasted marshmallows.

