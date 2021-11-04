Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating injury collision at Marshall Co. Elementary School

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is investigating an injury collision involving a vehicle striking...
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is investigating an injury collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Central Elementary School in Marshall County.(WCAX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is investigating an injury collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Central Elementary School in Marshall County.

The collision occurred on Thursday, November 4, around 3 p.m.

According to police, Chaise McCurdy of Benton, Kentucky, was operating a 2004 silver Mazda 6 in the Central Elementary School pick-up line, picking up a juvenile family member from the school.

Mr. McCurdy believed the juvenile was all the way in the vehicle when he accelerated after being directed by school staff.

The 11-year-old child was not all the way in the vehicle and her leg became pinned under the vehicle.

Mr. McCurdy reversed the vehicle, allowing the child’s leg to be freed.

The child was transported by Marshall County EMS to Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County EMS, and Palma/Briensburg Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, November 3.
Gov. Beshear receives COVID-19 vaccine booster during Team Kentucky update
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is moving again near the 55 mile marker after concrete spilled...
2 drivers injured in head-on crash at McCracken Co. intersection