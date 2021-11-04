Kentucky State Police investigating injury collision at Marshall Co. Elementary School

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is investigating an injury collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Central Elementary School in Marshall County.

The collision occurred on Thursday, November 4, around 3 p.m.

According to police, Chaise McCurdy of Benton, Kentucky, was operating a 2004 silver Mazda 6 in the Central Elementary School pick-up line, picking up a juvenile family member from the school.

Mr. McCurdy believed the juvenile was all the way in the vehicle when he accelerated after being directed by school staff.

The 11-year-old child was not all the way in the vehicle and her leg became pinned under the vehicle.

Mr. McCurdy reversed the vehicle, allowing the child’s leg to be freed.

The child was transported by Marshall County EMS to Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County EMS, and Palma/Briensburg Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.