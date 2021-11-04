Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 52 new cases of COVID-19

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.

The health department also reported that Graves County has had a total of 6,705 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 134 deaths in Graves County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.