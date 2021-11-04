Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 52 new cases of COVID-19

The Graves County Health Department has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday,...
The Graves County Health Department has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.(CDC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.

The health department also reported that Graves County has had a total of 6,705 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 134 deaths in Graves County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Heartland basketball referee is rethinking his time on the court after being attacked in the...
Heartland referee speaks out after attack
Top from left: William E. Tabor, Chelsey Doss and James Kortz. Bottom from left: Tyanna R....
6 people arrested in connection with man’s murder in Paducah
Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and closed at 7 p.m.
RESULTS: Mo. special elections
Piedmont Police officer Woodrow Massa is on unpaid administrative leave after he was charged...
Piedmont police officer facing charges of sexual abuse, harassment
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Wednesday, November 3.
Gov. Beshear receives COVID-19 vaccine booster during Team Kentucky update
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
The Perry County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 4.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 5 new cases of COVID-19
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death